Winter weather shuts down several Florida theme parks

The state of Florida is dealing with some of the coldest weather it has seen in quite some time, and some theme parks are closed this week because of it.
Possible snow flurries are expected in northern and central parts of the state, and some central Florida parks – particularly water parks – are shut down for most of the week.
Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay will be closed through Friday, officials told NBC 6. While earlier reports indicated the closure would only last through Tuesday, Wednesday’s rain and impending drop of temperatures on Thursday extended it through the end of the work week.
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and SeaWorld’s Aquatica will also be closed, both through Thursday, due to the weather.
Never miss a local story.
Disney officials said they are monitoring the weather and may lengthen the closure, if necessary.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments