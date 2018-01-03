A view of the Krakatau volcano, the centerpiece water attraction at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay. Officials say the water park will remain closed throughout the week as winter weather stalls over the state.
A view of the Krakatau volcano, the centerpiece water attraction at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay. Officials say the water park will remain closed throughout the week as winter weather stalls over the state. Joe Burbank TNS
A view of the Krakatau volcano, the centerpiece water attraction at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay. Officials say the water park will remain closed throughout the week as winter weather stalls over the state. Joe Burbank TNS

Florida

Winter weather shuts down several Florida theme parks

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 08:52 AM

The state of Florida is dealing with some of the coldest weather it has seen in quite some time, and some theme parks are closed this week because of it.

Possible snow flurries are expected in northern and central parts of the state, and some central Florida parks – particularly water parks – are shut down for most of the week.

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay will be closed through Friday, officials told NBC 6. While earlier reports indicated the closure would only last through Tuesday, Wednesday’s rain and impending drop of temperatures on Thursday extended it through the end of the work week.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and SeaWorld’s Aquatica will also be closed, both through Thursday, due to the weather.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Disney officials said they are monitoring the weather and may lengthen the closure, if necessary.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

    Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car 0:27

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car
Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go
Aventura police hold press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall 0:56

Aventura police hold press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall

View More Video