14-year-old girl burned over 95 percent of her body at New Year’s Eve bonfire

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after suffering severe burns at a New Year’s Eve bonfire in Fort Pierce.
Layne Chesney suffered third-degree burns during a bonfire on the back porch of a friend’s house just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the TC Palm.
The teenager attempted to pour gasoline on the shrinking fire when the gas can exploded and Chesney became engulfed in flames, the outlet reported.
Third-degree burns spread across 95 percent of her body.
“They are removing all skin to the muscle. She is in grave condition. The risk of infection is high,” Leigh Chesney, Layne’s mother, told the outlet.
“Doctors are unsure whether she will survive her injuries. She is fighting hard. It is in God’s hands.”
Three others, Chesney’s 18-year-old friend, Hunter Holmes, and his parents were treated for burns on their hands after trying to put out the flames on Chesney’s body.
All four were treated at Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce. Layne, Hunter Holmes and Robert Holmes were flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, which specializes in burn treatment.
