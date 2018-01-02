Great white tracked spending New Year’s Day in Gulf outside Tampa

If you see a fin sticking out of the water near Tampa, wave hello. It’s likely a great white shark named Miss Costa.

The 12-foot 5-inches, 1,668-pound female shark recently pinged off Tampa, but she’s not alone, according to Ocearch.org, a nonprofit organization that researches great white sharks.

On New Year’s Day, Miss Costa was tracked in the Gulf of Mexico after heading north from the Florida Keys, but moved further east toward Tampa on Tuesday. She continued to track near Tampa waters around 9 a.m.

Miss Costa, named for the organization’s partner Costa Sunglasses, was tagged in September 2016 in Nantucket, Mass., according to Ocearch. Since she’s been tracked, Miss Costa has traveled more than 5,600 miles. You can track her movements online.

She’s joined by another great white shark who recently pinged off Florida’s shore. According to Florida Today, Savannah, an 8-foot 6-inch great white shark, tracked just south of Canaveral National Seashore around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.