People riding around in a van are trying to grab dogs, according to reports

A person, or group of people, are reportedly driving around St. Petersburg neighborhoods in a white van looking for dogs.
On Thursday evening, just before the sun set, Jessica Keller was walking her pet Chihuahua Clementine near Crescent Lake, a little north of downtown St. Petersburg, according to a report by ABC Action News.
Then, a white van approached her, and a woman, who was in the van with two men, shouted out.
“She asked if my dog was for sale,” Keller told the outlet. “ My stomach was sick for sure, and all I could think was they’re not getting my dog.”
Keller said she could hear dogs crying in the back of the van, which had no visible license plate.
When she ran home to call the police, the woman in the van taunted her with a flashlight, the outlet reported.
When Keller posted the incident on the Nextdoor app, neighbors responded immediately with some saying they had seen the same van.
Then, on Friday, Annie Taylor saw Keller’s story and said she realized she saw the same van, too.
Taylor lives in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood, which is just a few miles north of Crescent Lake. She said she was walking her dog on 36th Avenue North and Iris Street on Wednesday when she spotted the van.
This time it was an older man with curly hair, Taylor said, who craned his neck to watch her and her dog as the van turned around the corner.
“I waved, as I always do and just got a creepy vibe, but didn’t think twice about it until I saw (Keller’s) story,” she said.
While asking if your dog is for sale is not a crime, St. Petersburg police say, they added that pet owners should always remain cautious and aware while out with their pets. It’s also recommended that owners do not leave their dogs outside unattended in plain sight.
Taylor says she hopes the people involved are caught, but in the meantime, keep your dogs safe and out of sight.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
