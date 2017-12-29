Surprise drug bust recovers 430 pounds of marijuana, $43,000 in cash and stolen gun

As deputies in Seminole County worked to recover a stolen car at a home near Winter Park on Wednesday, they found something they weren’t expecting: More than 400 pounds of marijuana.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 6:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a house on Jackman Boulevard after receiving a call about a stolen vehicle at the address.
When they got there, deputies said they spotted the car backed into the driveway with a man in the driver seat trying to start the vehicle.
He was later identified as Michael Strozewski, 26, of Orlando. Deputies also saw two other men standing outside, who were later identified as Angelo Sueque, 20, of Alamonte Springs and Craig Hillman, 24, of Winter Park. All three were taken into custody, deputies said.
They then spotted another man in the kitchen through a rear window, but when authorities told him to stay where he was, the man, later identified as Kadin Baskin, 19, of Orlando, ran out of the house through a side garage door. Deputies caught up to him and arrested him, they said.
But it was when they searched the vehicle and house that they made the surprising discovery.
Fifty pounds of marijuana was found in the truck of the car, and after receiving a warrant for the residence, deputies said they uncovered another 380 pounds, along with $43,000 in cash and a stolen handgun.
Agents estimate that the street value of the marijuana is around $1.2 million.
“I am extremely proud of the members of our organization for their commitment to eradicate illegal drugs throughout Seminole County,” sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “This is the second time in the past several weeks that we were able to successfully remove large quantities of illegal drugs from our streets.”
