Baby manatee rescued after Hurricane Irma growing, recovering at SeaWorld

A baby manatee rescues after Hurricane Irma is thriving at SeaWorld, where he is being rehabilitated.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the manatee – originally called No. 23 – has gained nearly 40 pounds since his rescue and has been named Jose, since he was brought to the park around the time of Hurricane Jose.
He was found alone on Sept. 14 in Fort Myers, the outlet reports, and is one of 52 manatees the park has helped rescue this year.
Animal care specialists say they had to get in the pool to coax the baby manatee into his bottle feeding, but now he waits by the side of the pool.
Never miss a local story.
At 5 months old, Jose has tipped the 100-pound mark and eats seven times a day, almost double the amount from a few months earlier.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments