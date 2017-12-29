Baby manatee rescued after Hurricane Irma growing, recovering at SeaWorld

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

Remarkable video has emerged from Florida of a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows Ervin Maccarty stepping onto his boat with the shark hanging off his abdomen."He didn't get your penis, did he?" asks one onlooker at the beginning of the video.