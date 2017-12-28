Donna Byrne, 53, of Polk City, was arrested in November for DUI while riding her horse, Bo Duke. A judge says she is unfit to care for the animal for now and ordered her to complete an alcohol treatment program.
Florida

Florida woman arrested for DUI while riding her horse loses custody of animal

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 28, 2017 08:17 PM

POLK COUNTY

A Polk City woman arrested for DUI in November while riding her horse will not be given custody of the animal, a judge ruled.

Donna Byrne, 53, was arrested for DUI on Nov. 2 on Combee Road while riding her horse, Bo Duke. A driver spotted her and called 911 and reported that the woman appeared confused and possibly in danger, News Channel 8 reports.

The deputy then spotted Byrne apparently weaving on the road, stopped her and gave her a field sobriety check. The deputy eventually arrested Byrne and took Bo Duke into custody. In a breathalyzer test, Byrne provided breath samples of .157 and .161, twice Florida’s legal limit of .08.

She was also charged with animal neglect for failing to provide proper protection for the horse, placing it in jeopardy of being injured or killed, according to News Channel 8.

At the hearing, the judge granted Byrne supervised visitation rights, the outlet reports, while the horse is being cared for by friends as she completes an alcohol treatment program.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

