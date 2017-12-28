Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is holding open auditions in January for anyone interested in becoming a professional mermaid or merman at the park.
Florida

Quit your job and become a mermaid (or merman) in 2018

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 28, 2017 03:52 PM

WEEKI WACHEE

If you are in the market for a new career in 2018, how about becoming a professional mermaid or merman?

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, home to Florida’s famous mermaid performers, is holding auditions for the underwater squad, according to Orlando Weekly.

The park, the outlet reports, is holding open auditions for prospective mermaids and mermen who are interested in making $10 per hour to swim in an average 72-degree spring water year-round.

The first auditions take place on Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and involve treading water for 15 minutes and a timed 300-yard endurance swim, with and against the current.

If you do well, you’re invited to the second audition where an interview takes place plus a chance to show off your well-rehearsed mermaid skills.

You must be 18 or older to apply and be available four days a week.

To RSVP for a spot, email WeekiHR@gmail.com by Jan. 11.

Also, we suggest watching The Little Mermaid for, er, research.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

