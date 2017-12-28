The viral photo of officer Michael Hamill (center) and two other officers from the Gainesville Police Department posted on Facebook during Hurricane Irma. Hamill resigned from the agency on Dec. 6 before he was to interview with the Internal Affairs Department, which was investigating anti-Semitic social media posts on his Facebook, along with sexual relations while on duty.
The viral photo of officer Michael Hamill (center) and two other officers from the Gainesville Police Department posted on Facebook during Hurricane Irma. Hamill resigned from the agency on Dec. 6 before he was to interview with the Internal Affairs Department, which was investigating anti-Semitic social media posts on his Facebook, along with sexual relations while on duty.

Florida

‘Hot’ Gainesville cop from viral photo resigns amid anti-Semitic allegations

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 28, 2017 03:50 PM

GAINESVILLE

A Gainesville police officer who rose to social media fame after a photo of him and other officers went viral earlier this year has resigned amid anti-Semitic allegations, the Gainesville Sun reports.

Officer Michael Hamill resigned from the Gainesville Police Department on Dec. 6 before he was scheduled to interview with the agency’s Internal Affairs Department. He had sworn in with the agency in October 2016.

The department was investigating Hamill in two separate cases. One involved anti-Semitic statements made on his personal Facebook page. The second case was looking into whether he had sexual relations while on duty, GPD spokeman Ben Tobias told the Sun.

The photo that went viral had two other GPD officers and was posted to the agency’s Facebook page to show the officers helping the community during Hurricane Irma.

It has since been removed from the page, but had received over 250,000 shares and more than 500,000 likes before being deleted.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

