A missing mother’s remains found in Florida woods, cops say

Remains found in the woods of Pasco County have been identified as those of a woman who has been missing for months, according to reports.
Human remains were found in the the woods off Jayton Avenue in Hudson Tuesday evening. Thursday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced the remains had been identified as those of 21-year-old Destiny L. Aaron, according to FOX 13.
Aaron went missing in April. She had a 2-year-old daughter and disappeared three days before she was scheduled to appear at a custody hearing for her daughter, according to WFLA News Channel 8. Aaron’s boyfriend reportedly told her father that she left after they got into a fight.
While the cause of death is still unknown, detectives did not suspect foul play, according to WTSP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
