She found a trash bag along the interstate with Christmas presents inside. Now, she’s looking for Branson

Driving along Interstate 75 near North Port on Christmas Eve, a Florida woman made a surprising discovery that’s led to a unique case of lost and found.
Andrea Reid and her family were on their way from St. Petersburg to Cape Coral to a family Christmas Eve gathering when something in the road drew her attention and they stopped, according to NBC 2.
Inside a trash bag were Christmas gifts addressed to Branson, Reid posted to her Facebook page on Christmas Eve. She reached out to the social media universe to help connect the gifts with their rightful owner.
Though some of the wrapping paper came off a few of the gifts from sliding along the road after likely having fallen from a car, Reid’s post said that if someone can identify the gifts inside, she’ll return them.
Reid told NBC 2 she “couldn’t imagine being that person getting to the house and all excited to give these gifts away, and they’re not there.”
The gifts are signed from Pops, Windy, Randy and Jack.
“I know it would probably make the people giving the gifts really happy to find them. And then, you know, kids love getting gifts and Christmas is really about the kids most of the time anyway,” Reid said.
As of Wednesday, she posted that she has not been able to find a person connected to the gifts. Reid’s post had been shared more than 450 times as of Thursday afternoon.
If no one has claimed them by Jan. 6, Reid’s post said she will donate them.
