Bucs player spreads holiday cheer with tip at Tampa restaurant

One Tampa Bay Buccaneers player spread the holiday spirit and made Christmas a little better for employees at a Tampa restaurant.
Sealver Siliga stopped at an Applebee’s in Tampa for dinner on Christmas Eve, according to ABC Action News. When he got the bill, he spoke to the restaurant’s manager and offered to leave a $100 tip for every employee working that night.
So, on his bill of about $250, Siliga left a $1,000 tip.
Ryan Preston, a server at the Tampa Applebee’s, told ABC Action News that no one really believed what happened.
“He just thanked me and said thanks for coming in and doing what you do,” Preston said.
It wasn’t even Preston’s day to work, according to WFLA News Channel 8. He was filling in for a friend when he noticed “two big guys sitting at the bar.”
But the extra money, Preston told WFLA, will help him pay bills, and he’s grateful for that.
“As a server, we get paid every night, so I may make enough but I may not,” Preston said. “I was still kind of sweating it because I spent what I had on gifts so that $100 really went a far way.”
After Siliga’s generosity, he’s gained at least one new fan.
“I’m definitely going to be rooting for him, hoping he can help bring the Bucs back to a more successful position,” Preston told ABC Action News.
Siliga told WFLA he didn’t want extra attention for the tip and declined to comment further.
Earlier that day, the Bucs lost to the Carolina Panthers 22-19.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
