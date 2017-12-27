Eaglet watch is back as Harriet and M15 wait for second egg to hatch

Once again, eyes are glued to the live-feed overlooking an eagle’s nest in Southwest Florida.
Harriet and her mate, M15, have their first little bundle of joy and are taking turns sitting on a second egg in their third season together.
The first eaglet, named E10, hatched at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. Viewers are still waiting for the second egg to hatch. Around 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, egg two began to pip.
Last year, Harriet and M15 also had two eggs, one of which hatched on Dec. 31. The eaglet, E9, grew on schedule and was last seen in the area of the nest on May 2. The other egg never hatched.
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is streaming live.
Welcome to the world E10! This evening around 8:54pm ET, we could see the shell completely removed from the baby eagle, confirming a successful Hatch!— SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) December 27, 2017
(Photo by Sharon Dunne) pic.twitter.com/NlD6696tqo
Yes! Egg #2 is also pipping! :-) <3 @SWFLEagleCAM pic.twitter.com/VDJHx1xyaa— Anja Edelman (@johstina) December 26, 2017
