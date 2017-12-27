Harriet’s newest eaglet, E10, hatched just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. She and her mate, M15, continue to sit on a second egg that began to pip Tuesday afternoon.
Harriet’s newest eaglet, E10, hatched just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. She and her mate, M15, continue to sit on a second egg that began to pip Tuesday afternoon. Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Camera
Florida

Eaglet watch is back as Harriet and M15 wait for second egg to hatch

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 27, 2017 08:29 AM

Once again, eyes are glued to the live-feed overlooking an eagle’s nest in Southwest Florida.

Harriet and her mate, M15, have their first little bundle of joy and are taking turns sitting on a second egg in their third season together.

The first eaglet, named E10, hatched at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. Viewers are still waiting for the second egg to hatch. Around 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, egg two began to pip.

Last year, Harriet and M15 also had two eggs, one of which hatched on Dec. 31. The eaglet, E9, grew on schedule and was last seen in the area of the nest on May 2. The other egg never hatched.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is streaming live.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

