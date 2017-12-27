More Videos

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

Pause
Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

Snooty was no ordinary manatee

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

DeSoto Square mall redevelopment continues 2:20

DeSoto Square mall redevelopment continues

Video: How to slash your power bill by using solar panels 2:05

Video: How to slash your power bill by using solar panels

Audience member ejected from Manatee County Commission meeting 0:13

Audience member ejected from Manatee County Commission meeting

  • Aventura police hold press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall

    Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Goranitis holds a press conference amid reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

Aventura police hold press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall

Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Goranitis holds a press conference amid reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.
Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald
Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

Florida

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

The video, captured by David Milburn, opens with at least four women pounding and punching one woman turtling to protect herself Sunday at the Fort Myer's Edison Mall. She sinks to the ground. One of the women ganging up on her, a blue-shirted woman wearing what appears to be a raspberry beret, stops punching and walks off screen. She returns to the fray pushing a toddler in a plastic stroller shaped like a car.

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum

Food & Drink

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum

If you've ever wanted to jump into a pool of sprinkles, or swing on a banana swing while eating a chocolate covered frozen banana, a new museum on Miami Beach is waiting for you. The Museum of Ice Cream is opening on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach with plenty to taste and room to play.

Skydiving Santa crashes on Florida beach

Florida

Skydiving Santa crashes on Florida beach

A skydiver dressed as Santa Claus, with an ‘elf on a shelf’ with him on a jump, crashed into a tree and broke his leg. The skydive was set up by the owner of the elf as a stunt for his 9-year-old daughter. Both skydiver and elf are recovering at a local hospital.

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75

Florida

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75

Kevin Livingston, 42, and his wife, Michelle, 35, died in a fatal car crash on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 after their car’s left rear tire split, sending them into a canal on Interstate 75 in West Broward.

Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral

Florida

Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral

A Venice, Florida, dog groomer is under fire after a video of her appearing to choke a dog went viral on Facebook. Former employee Briana Brady posted a video of Phyllis Lucca, owner of Happy Puppy Pet Spa, choking a dog and slamming it on the table. Brady said the dog did nothing to provoke the behavior. Brady also said that Lucca tied another dog’s mouth and throat shut before the video was taken. According to local media reports, Lucca claims the dog had passed out and she was trying to help the animal.