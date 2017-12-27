Aventura police hold press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall

An Orlando, Fla. man was arrested after he attacked a woman on a bus and then fled the scene. Derrick Maestas, 20, used the truck as a getaway vehicle after he allegedly attacked a woman on a bus for talking too loudly on her phone.
The video, captured by David Milburn, opens with at least four women pounding and punching one woman turtling to protect herself Sunday at the Fort Myer's Edison Mall. She sinks to the ground. One of the women ganging up on her, a blue-shirted woman wearing what appears to be a raspberry beret, stops punching and walks off screen. She returns to the fray pushing a toddler in a plastic stroller shaped like a car.
If you've ever wanted to jump into a pool of sprinkles, or swing on a banana swing while eating a chocolate covered frozen banana, a new museum on Miami Beach is waiting for you. The Museum of Ice Cream is opening on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach with plenty to taste and room to play.
A skydiver dressed as Santa Claus, with an ‘elf on a shelf’ with him on a jump, crashed into a tree and broke his leg. The skydive was set up by the owner of the elf as a stunt for his 9-year-old daughter. Both skydiver and elf are recovering at a local hospital.
A push is on to decorate as many houses and businesses in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa as possible for the holiday season, not just to be festive, but also to help people feel safer after four people were recently shot to death by a possible serial killer.
A Venice, Florida, dog groomer is under fire after a video of her appearing to choke a dog went viral on Facebook. Former employee Briana Brady posted a video of Phyllis Lucca, owner of Happy Puppy Pet Spa, choking a dog and slamming it on the table. Brady said the dog did nothing to provoke the behavior. Brady also said that Lucca tied another dog’s mouth and throat shut before the video was taken. According to local media reports, Lucca claims the dog had passed out and she was trying to help the animal.