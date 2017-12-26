Magic Kingdom back open after brief closure on Christmas due to capacity issues

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom was closed to incoming guests on Christmas Day for a short time after the park reached capacity.
Around 12:30 p.m. the company released a statement on Twitter saying the theme park would be closed to new guests until about 5:30 p.m. due to capacity issues.
Please read the following update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/mN0ankvKjz— Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 25, 2017
Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom were not impacted by the closure.
The park didn’t stay closed for long, though, and reopened about an hour later, according to a statement by Disney.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
