Disney’s Magic Kingdom closed briefly on Christmas Day after the park reached capacity, according to the company.
Disney’s Magic Kingdom closed briefly on Christmas Day after the park reached capacity, according to the company. Joe Burbank Orlando Sentinel via AP
Disney’s Magic Kingdom closed briefly on Christmas Day after the park reached capacity, according to the company. Joe Burbank Orlando Sentinel via AP

Florida

Magic Kingdom back open after brief closure on Christmas due to capacity issues

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 26, 2017 08:41 AM

ORLANDO

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom was closed to incoming guests on Christmas Day for a short time after the park reached capacity.

Around 12:30 p.m. the company released a statement on Twitter saying the theme park would be closed to new guests until about 5:30 p.m. due to capacity issues.

Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom were not impacted by the closure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The park didn’t stay closed for long, though, and reopened about an hour later, according to a statement by Disney.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

    An Orlando, Fla. man was arrested after he attacked a woman on a bus and then fled the scene. Derrick Maestas, 20, used the truck as a getaway vehicle after he allegedly attacked a woman on a bus for talking too loudly on her phone.

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck
Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller
Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma 0:34

Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma

View More Video