He just ran into the store for a few minutes. When he came out, his puppy was gone

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 24, 2017 08:27 PM

Rian Maercks says the holiday season is often hard him because he doesn’t have family to celebrate with.

But this year was going to be more exciting.

He just adopted a new puppy named Schiele, and his plan was to take Schiele and his two other dogs on his new boat Christmas Day. He was going to cook steak and lobster for everyone on his new fancy boat grill.

But a trip to Aventura’s West Marine Saturday night derailed his plans. When he pulled up, Schiele was sleeping on the front seat of his Tesla. So he left him in there with the air conditioning on and the doors locked. But while he was gone someone broke the window of his car and took the puppy.

IMG_0134
The window of Rian Maercks’ car was smashed as it sat in the parking lot of Aventura’s West Marine. His puppy Schiele was taken.
Handout

“In just a few minutes, my baby was gone,” said Maercks, a plastic surgeon. “I never, remotely, would think this could happen.”

Maercks said Schiele tagged along with him Saturday on a day-full of errands to get the boat ready for Monday’s outing. When they got to West Marine, he parked the car right in front of the store and said he said he was only inside for a few minutes to grab the heavy grill.

When he came out, he saw shattered glass next to his car and his dog was nowhere to be found. Also missing: His Louis Vuitton briefcase from the backseat.

“I looked all over for him,” he said. “He’s a puppy. He couldn’t get too far.”

He called police and filed a report. Police confirmed that they did report to the break-in Saturday night.

“My window, whatever. The Louis Vuitton briefcase, who cares. My baby, now that’s a little different,” he said. “It’s like losing a kid.”

Maercks said he is heartbroken. When he first saw the puppy at the Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s annual gala about a month ago, he fell in love immediately. Schiele, who is now about 4-months-old, was rescued from Puerto Rico.

He hadn’t planned on adding another dog to his brood, but he couldn’t resist. Schiele, who Maercks believes is a Belgian Malinois, fit right into his North Miami home with his Australian Shepherd and Bull mix. He said he is intelligent and very loving.

“He brought a new energy to the house,” said Maercks.

IMG_0150 (1)
Schiele, a 4-month-old puppy, has been missing since Dec. 23, 2017, when he was taken out of Rian Maercks car as it sat in the parking lot of Aventura’s West Marine. Schiele, the dog on the left, his pictured with Maercks.
Handout

Schiele’s crate with a festive holiday vest the dog cuddled with were left untouched Sunday, Maercks said.

“I have not accepted he’s gone yet,” he said.

Maercks is offering a $2,000 reward for Schiele’s safe return. He asks that anyone with information email bringpuppyhome@gmail.com.

