Live fish spill onto Florida highway after two semis collide

A semi-truck carrying live tilapia crashed and spilled fish across the interstate, closing some lanes Friday morning, according to reports.
Florida Highway Patrol officials told WESH that the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 near State Road 528 in Orlando. The driver of one semi-truck carrying the load of fish struck the rear of a second semi, causing fish to spill onto the road.
UPDATE: the fish are from a farm in Clewiston. They are tilapia. Crew was headed to Brooklyn. They were scheduled to get there Saturday morning at 4am. pic.twitter.com/5BD5Tj6txZ— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 22, 2017
The tilapia were from a farm in Clewiston but were on their way to Brooklyn on Friday morning, according to WFTV. Officials said any fish that didn’t spill onto the road and stayed in their tanks would likely die without oxygen flowing to their tanks.
The driver of the truck hauling the fish had a minor injury and a passenger was reportedly OK, according to WFTV. The driver of the second semi-truck involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.
It was unclear, as of 8 a.m., what caused the crash but lanes were being reopened.
