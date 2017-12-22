Live fish spilled onto Interstate 4 in Orlando Friday morning after two semi trucks collided.
Florida

Live fish spill onto Florida highway after two semis collide

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 09:24 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:13 PM

A semi-truck carrying live tilapia crashed and spilled fish across the interstate, closing some lanes Friday morning, according to reports.

Florida Highway Patrol officials told WESH that the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 near State Road 528 in Orlando. The driver of one semi-truck carrying the load of fish struck the rear of a second semi, causing fish to spill onto the road.

The tilapia were from a farm in Clewiston but were on their way to Brooklyn on Friday morning, according to WFTV. Officials said any fish that didn’t spill onto the road and stayed in their tanks would likely die without oxygen flowing to their tanks.

The driver of the truck hauling the fish had a minor injury and a passenger was reportedly OK, according to WFTV. The driver of the second semi-truck involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

It was unclear, as of 8 a.m., what caused the crash but lanes were being reopened.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

