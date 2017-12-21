Polk County Sheriff Office’s Deputy Sheriff Allen Barber inspects the wreckage of a crash involving an Amtrak train and semi trailer Thursday afternoon.
Polk County Sheriff Office’s Deputy Sheriff Allen Barber inspects the wreckage of a crash involving an Amtrak train and semi trailer Thursday afternoon. Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Matt Beebe Provided Photo
Polk County Sheriff Office’s Deputy Sheriff Allen Barber inspects the wreckage of a crash involving an Amtrak train and semi trailer Thursday afternoon. Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Matt Beebe Provided Photo

Florida

Amtrak train slams into truck

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 04:22 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:22 PM

An Amtrak train in unincorporated Polk County collided with a semi trailer Thursday afternoon.

The Auburndale Police Department and Polk County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. Preliminary reports say the train was traveling east around 2:48 p.m. when it struck the flatbed trailer portion of a semi that had just crossed the railroad tracks at Recker Highway near Derby Avenue.

The trailer was dragged a short distance before the train came to a halt, but there were no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have closed off the area until a wrecker can be sent out to detach the trailer from the semi and move it out of the way in order to re-open the roadway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This isn’t the first time an Amtrak train has crashed this week. A passenger train in Washington state derailed Monday morning, injuring dozens and killing at least three people.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

    An Orlando, Fla. man was arrested after he attacked a woman on a bus and then fled the scene. Derrick Maestas, 20, used the truck as a getaway vehicle after he allegedly attacked a woman on a bus for talking too loudly on her phone.

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck
Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller
Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma 0:34

Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma

View More Video