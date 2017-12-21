Amtrak train slams into truck

An Amtrak train in unincorporated Polk County collided with a semi trailer Thursday afternoon.
The Auburndale Police Department and Polk County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. Preliminary reports say the train was traveling east around 2:48 p.m. when it struck the flatbed trailer portion of a semi that had just crossed the railroad tracks at Recker Highway near Derby Avenue.
The trailer was dragged a short distance before the train came to a halt, but there were no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies have closed off the area until a wrecker can be sent out to detach the trailer from the semi and move it out of the way in order to re-open the roadway.
Never miss a local story.
This isn’t the first time an Amtrak train has crashed this week. A passenger train in Washington state derailed Monday morning, injuring dozens and killing at least three people.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments