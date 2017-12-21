Florida’s Turnpike offering free coffee to holiday travelers

If you’re traveling along the Florida’s Turnpike to visit family and friends for the holidays – make sure to take a break and grab a free cup of coffee.
The Florida highway is offering free coffee safety breaks for travelers during the Christmas and New Year holiday to promote driver safety by combating drowsy driving during overnight traffic hours, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Turnpike officials urge drivers to take a break and enjoy the complimentary pick-me-up at the Shell convenience stores or in the lobby of the Turkey Lake, Canoe Cree, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach plazas.
The free coffee will be offered at the following times:
11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25
11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26
11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1
11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
