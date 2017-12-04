Police are telling people to avoid the area of 900 block of Cape Coral Parkway West due to a swarm of bees in the area Monday afternoon.
Florida town abuzz with bee swarm, police warn

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 04, 2017 03:02 PM

A swarm of bees is creating a buzz in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department and Lee County EMS are on the scene of a bee swarm in the 900 block of Cape Coral Parkway West Monday afternoon, according to a news alert. The alert was sent around 1:50 p.m.

Ambulances responding to the scene are even affecting traffic. According to WINK News, the ambulances are trying to reach a lawn care crew that was attacked by the bees that got loose when the crew disturbed a hive.

Firefighters were uses hoses spraying foam to get the bees off of the the victims, a Cape Coral Fire Department spokesperson told WINK.

Police encouraged drivers and pedestrians alike to seek an alternative route and avoid the area until the swarm can be contained.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

