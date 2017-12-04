Florida town abuzz with bee swarm, police warn

A swarm of bees is creating a buzz in Cape Coral.
The Cape Coral Police Department and Lee County EMS are on the scene of a bee swarm in the 900 block of Cape Coral Parkway West Monday afternoon, according to a news alert. The alert was sent around 1:50 p.m.
Ambulances responding to the scene are even affecting traffic. According to WINK News, the ambulances are trying to reach a lawn care crew that was attacked by the bees that got loose when the crew disturbed a hive.
Firefighters were uses hoses spraying foam to get the bees off of the the victims, a Cape Coral Fire Department spokesperson told WINK.
Police encouraged drivers and pedestrians alike to seek an alternative route and avoid the area until the swarm can be contained.
BEE SWARM HAZARD https://t.co/6vH9w5i6bA— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) December 4, 2017
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
