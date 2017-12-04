An aircraft passes in front of the supermoon on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Washington.
Florida

Photos of Supermoon 2017 as it lights up the sky across Florida

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 04, 2017 11:32 AM

The year’s first and last supermoon has come and gone this weekend as the bright, large moon lit up the sky across Florida.

Viewers could see the supermoon – a full moon that is up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual – throughout the weekend, but it’s peak arrived on Sunday.

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon’s perigee, or a point in its orbit where it’s closest to Earth. The full moon in December, even when it’s not a supermoon, is known as the “cold moon.”

The moon's average distance is 238,000 miles, and early Monday morning it reached it’s closest point to Earth for the month at 222,135 miles away, space.com reported.

If you missed it, don’t worry.

This was only the first of three consecutive supermoons. The next two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

