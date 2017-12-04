Body of missing Florida girl found in water

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare unfolding in the overnight hours.
Police reported they located the body of a missing 4-year-old Florida girl in a pond near her home in St. Lucie County.
Chelsea Noel, of Port St. Lucie, was reported missing and a missing child alert was issued around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
A U.S. marshal who was part of the search party was searching a retention pond at Southwest Halmark Street and Southwest Abacus Avenue in a kayak when he found what he believed to be a small human body around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
The St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office Dive Team arrived at the pond around 1 a.m. Monday and pulled Chelsea’s body from the water, according to police.
Chelsea was least seen in her long, pink nightgown in the area of the 4600th block of Southwest Keats Street in Port St. Lucie.
“This is a tremendous tragedy for this community, this family,” Chief John A. Bolduc said in a news conference. “The family is very, very distraught, they’ve lost a 4-year-old child. That’s the biggest tragedy I can think of.”
Bolduc said there were no signs of foul play. Police were able to find surveillance footage and believe Chelsea got out of her home and to the body of water, telling ABC Action News she left the home around 9:50 p.m. Saturday. The pond where she was found is just a few blocks away from her home.
An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner.
The investigation is ongoing.
