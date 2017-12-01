Missing Florida soccer player, 17, found safe in New York

The teen who left her North Florida home last Sunday has been found safe in New York, according to detectives from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Lake City.
The sheriff’s office said that more details would be released soon but confirmed that 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina of Fort White is safe.
@Columbiasheriff can confirm missing Caitlyn Frisina has been located and is safe in NY. More to follow as details come in. pic.twitter.com/hhqrRXAU3C— Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) December 1, 2017
The soccer player, who plays at Fort White High School, was reported missing this week after authorities say she left her home on her own accord after leaving behind her cellphone, which she fully erased, before withdrawing $200 from a Georgia ATM shortly later.
She was suspected to be traveling with the school’s former boys’ soccer coach, 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez. That was confirmed when the pair was spotted on surveillance video this week in South Carolina and North Carolina businesses. Rodriguez was fired from his coaching job upon the news of the missing teenager and his suspected involvement.
It’s not clear whether Frisina was with anyone when she was found.
