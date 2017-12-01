Florida man arrested after trying to meet teens for sex, said he wanted to kill mother, police say

A man was arrested Thursday after he placed an online ad saying he was looking to impregnate someone’s “daughter, sister or wife” and then tried meet what he thought were 13- and 14-year-old girls for sex, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
He also told detectives that he planned to kill the girls’ mother.
Police say that Vance D. Taylor, 29, of Daytona Beach, posted an online ad on Nov. 21 that said he was seeking out underage girls for sex. He then became the focus of an online investigation, police said.
Taylor planned to meet with girls who he thought were 13 and 14, but instead was greeted by detectives.
An undercover officer posed as the children’s mother and responded to Taylor’s ad that read “Impregnate your daughter or sister or wife.” The officer said she had two daughters, ages 13 and 14, and asked Taylor whether that was too young, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Taylor responded, “I didn’t say that what do they look like,” and then asked what the girls liked to do sexually, the News-Journal reported. Taylor also wrote that he was going to say he was arranging a marriage to invoke “religious freedom” in case the messages ended up in the wrong hands, the publication reported based on the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit goes on to say that the officer said she would understand if he didn’t want to do it, to which he responded, “I want to do it just dont wanna be on tv lol where do I need to go mama you never told me that part.”
When he arranged to meet the mother and her two daughters, he ran into police instead and was arrested.
Taylor confessed, police said, and also told detectives his intention was to kill the girls’ mother to “take out his life frustrations on her.” According to the affidavit, Taylor asked police that he be charged with traveling to commit a homicide instead of a sexual offense because he believed it would reflect better on him.
Taylor faces charges that include using a computer to solicit parent/guardian consent, travel to meet after use of a computer to lure a child and use of two-way communication device to commit felony, an online report states. He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $60,000 bail, according to jail records.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
