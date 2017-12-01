Florida teen missing with her school’s soccer coach had a boyfriend, cops say

Where is Caitlyn Frisina?
The 17-year-old northern Florida student has been missing since Sunday and her parents are frantic.
Caitlyn was reported missing to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, but the young woman didn’t exactly vanish. Rather she’s leaving a trail, and it heads north, say cops.
She’s not alone.
Investigators say the high school senior was seen on surveillance video at a gas station in St. Mary’s, Georgia, with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, a (now former) assistant boys soccer coach at Fort White High School, where Frisina also plays soccer.
Deputies say a camera captured footage of Caitlyn withdrawing $200 from an ATM there. They were also spotted hours later at a pawn shop in North Carolina.
Caitlyn’s parents, Scarlet and Ward Frisina, appeared at a news conference Wednesday in Lake City where they begged their daughter to contact them even though Caitlyn apparently has no phone (investigators say she wiped her cell clean by resetting it to its factory settings),.
“If you see this, pumpkin, we just want you to know that we love you and we miss you, and we need to know that you're safe,” said Caitlyn’s mother. “We need to know that you're OK. Call somebody. Let somebody know. We love you and we miss you, and we're waiting here with open arms.”
Caitlyn’s dad, who is a coach at the same school as Rodriguez (and had a hand in hiring him), also posted a plea on his FB page:
“Please call us! I know you are not a little kid. We want to hear your voice and make sure you are in a good place and with someone who will truly be able to care for you.”
In an interview with CBS News, Scarlet admitted that her daughter could have been carrying on a romantic relationship with Rodriguez that went unnoticed.
“That’s what we wonder… something was going on. We just don't know what.”
Mom doesn’t think the teen, even though she may have left on her own volition, isn’t thinking clearly.
“I know that she to some degree left on her own. But I absolutely believe that she was lied to and totally misled.”
Caitlyn also had a boyfriend, with whom she spent Thanksgiving.
Anyone who spots the pair, possibly traveling in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag #Z04CSC, can call a tip line at 877-419-0934.
