Two semis collide on I-75, go up in flames

Two semi trucks collided on Interstate 75 early Friday morning, causing both to go up in flames.
According to the Gainesville Fire Rescue, the two semis collided in the southbound lanes of I-75 around 3:32 a.m., two miles south of Newberry Road. There were three people involved in the crash who were all wearing seatbelts and transported and treated for minor injuries, fire officials said.
The interstate was closed between Archer Road and Newberry Road for several hours while firefighters worked the scene. A northbound lane reopened around 5:45 a.m. but the southbound lanes between the two roads remain closed, officials reported Friday morning.
When units first arrived at the scene, officials said, they saw a large column of smoke and a fully-involved fire and quickly called for more help. One of the truck’s was a U.S. mail truck and the other was an empty cargo trailer.
A large fuel load and diesel fuel tanks for the trucks caused the heavy blaze that was made more difficult to control with no hydrants on the interstate, said Gainesville Fire District Chief Rusty Barrett.
In all, the crews used 2,000 gallons of the water off their trucks, 6,000 gallons off the Water Tankers and 10 gallons of foam, fire officials reported.
