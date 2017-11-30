Florida committee approves ban on vaping at work with unanimous vote

A proposal to ban vaping in workplaces across Florida is a step closer to appearing on the 2018 ballot.
On Tuesday, a committee of the Florida Constitution Revision Commision voted unanimously to approve the proposal that would expand the state’s current smoking ban to include vaping devices, the Palm Beach Post reported.
The panel meets ever 20 years to make changes to Florida’s constitution.
Under CRC Commissioner Lisa Carlton’s proposal (Proposal 65) - any location where smoking is prohibited by the constitution, vaping an electronic cigarette would also be banned. Currently, smoking tobacco inside any enclosed workplace is not allowed in Florida, according to a report by WGCU News.
She said people are being negatively affected by public vaping because the ban on smoking at the workplace was passed by Florida voters back in 2002, long before the devices were available.
“No one should be forced to endure harmful vapor in their cubicle as they work to support their families,” Carlton reportedly said. “No parent should not have to worry about the health of their child because someone is vaping at the adjoining restaurant table, movie theater seat, grocery store, or next to them inside the mall. Proposal 65 is very simple, if you can’t smoke there, you can’t vape there.”
And while the chemicals associated with e-cigarettes may cause cancer or other health disorders, scientests are still researching the long-term effects.
Under proposal 65, WGCU said, exemptions would still be in place for bars and hotels. If it passes the full Constitution Revision Commission, it will then need voter approval.
