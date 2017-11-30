Florida Everglades now the most critically endangered natural site in U.S.

The Florida Everglades is in trouble.
More people and more pollution, on top of a slew of other factors, have brought the Everglades’ conservation outlook to “critical,” according to a recent report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The Everglades is the largest tropical wilderness in the country and has had its fair share of issues. Between fertilizer pollution, invasive species and development, the wetland is almost always under attack.
"Current threats related to reduced water flows, water pollution, and shifting habitat are affecting the health of the site and the amount and quality of habitat," reports IUCN, a Switzerland-based nonprofit dedicated to environmental awareness. "Some of these losses cannot be restored, as habitat features have taken decades to centuries to develop. Potential threats, including hurricanes, climate change, and ocean acidification to the site are a high threat overall and are potentially being realized already.”
Never miss a local story.
Of 241 natural wonders evaluated in the study around the world, 64 percent — or 154 — of the sites were rated as “good” or “good with some concerns,” while 29 percent — or 70 — came in under “significant concern.”
But only 7 percent, or 17 sites, were assessed as critical. The Everglades was the only one in the United States to be given such a dire designation.
Major issues with water quantity, quality, invasive species and climate change, the organization says, have continued a deteriorating trend the park has experienced for the last several years.
Among the worst hazards to the Everglades is the changed water flow caused by the dams and canals that have been built to divert water away from sugar farms and new developments, according to the Miami New Times. The man-made additions, the New Times reports, have resulted in a loss of landscape patterns and changes in the wetlands habitat.
Invasive species such as the Burmese python have grown out of control in the area, too, and have irreversibly altered the habitat, conservationists say. Most of the invasive species living in the Everglades have built up such high numbers that they can no longer be eliminated, only contained, officials say.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
The Everglades National Park protects the southern 20 percent of the original Everglades.
In the United States, it is the largest tropical wilderness, the largest wilderness of any kind east of the Mississippi River, and is visited by millions of people each year.
Comments