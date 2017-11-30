Missing Florida teen spotted on surveillance with soccer coach in three states, sheriff says

Investigators say they now have proof, through surveillance footage, that a missing Florida teenage girl is with a soccer coach from her high school.
On Wednesday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released still images from surveillance videos in North Carolina and South Carolina businesses. The images, officials believe, show 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina, of Fort White, standing with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is a boys soccer coach at Fort White High School, where Frisina is a student, according to Action News Jax.
Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Frisina since Sunday. Officials say she left her home, leaving behind a cell phone that had been reset to factory settings.
Footprints leading away from her home indicated to investigators that she was alone at the time.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, investigators say Frisina withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Marys, Georgia.
She and Rodriguez were spotted on surveillance footage in St. George, South Carolina, on Sunday morning and a pawn shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina, that afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
So far, all attempts to speak to or locate Rodriguez have been unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies told Action News Jax they believe both Frisina and Rodriguez have family in the Northeast.
Wednesday morning, Frisina’s father, Ward Frisina, posted a plea to his daughter to his Facebook page, asking her to get in touch with her parents.
“I do not have many words to say. Please call us! I know you are not a little kid. We want to hear your voice and make sure you are in a good place and with someone who will truly be able to care for you. I have always told you we can deal with anything if we have the facts. I feel that you do not have all the facts about your situation and I know you do not have the facts about how we feel right now. Please get in touch with us!!” Ward wrote.
A missing child alert was issued in Florida on Tuesday, and officials say Frisina is now listed in local, state and national databases as a missing person.
Rodriguez has been fired from his coaching position, according to First Coast News.
“By not showing up, he’s absent without leave and we just felt like the best thing to do at this point was go ahead and terminate him and cut our ties with him,” Columbia County School Board Chairman Keith Hudson told First Coast News at a board meeting Tuesday.
Rodriguez drives a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag Z04CSC.
Frisina is described as having brown hair and eyes, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds, according to the missing child alert.
Currently, according to News4Jax reports, there are no criminal charges pending against Rodriguez.
Anyone with information on Frisina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-719-2005 or 911.
