The storm is over, but the boat graveyard keeps growing

Man recounts being washed onto Miami home during Hurricane Irma Chris Krupa lived on his 33-foot sailboat, moored in Biscayne Bay, until Hurricane Irma's wind and storm surged washed him and his boat onto a mansion lawn in Coconut Grove. His boat was not the only one that was washed ashore at the home. There are four boats in total. Chris Krupa lived on his 33-foot sailboat, moored in Biscayne Bay, until Hurricane Irma's wind and storm surged washed him and his boat onto a mansion lawn in Coconut Grove. His boat was not the only one that was washed ashore at the home. There are four boats in total. Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald

