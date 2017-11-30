Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Quinn’s birth on Thanksgiving.
The newest member of the Busch Garden family now has a name

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 30, 2017 08:11 AM

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the name of a giraffe born at the park earlier this month.

The birth of Quinn, a male calf, was announced on Thanksgiving, though he was born to mother, Celina, on Nov. 14, according to Bay News 9.

Quinn was 6-feet tall and weighed 150 pounds when he was born.

But if you want to see the newest addition to the Busch Gardens giraffe family, you will be waiting a while longer.

While they’re kept out of the eyes of the public and under the careful watch of zoo keepers for now, the mother and son pair will join the other animals on the Serengeti Plain in the next “several weeks,” officials told WFLA News Channel 8.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

