Seminole Heights to shine holiday lights on presumed serial killer

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights' A push is on to decorate as many houses and businesses in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa as possible for the holiday season, not just to be festive, but also to help people feel safer after four people were recently shot to death by a possible serial killer. A push is on to decorate as many houses and businesses in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa as possible for the holiday season, not just to be festive, but also to help people feel safer after four people were recently shot to death by a possible serial killer. Spectrum Bay News 9

