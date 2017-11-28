Seminole Heights to shine holiday lights on presumed serial killer

In the midst of an ongoing search for who police believe to be a serial killer, Seminole Heights will be brighter than ever this holiday season.
The “Light the Heights” event is a community effort to make the Tampa neighborhood that suffered four murders within a month, safe and well-lit. Spectrum Bay News 9 reports volunteers alerted residents by going door-to-door Monday night.
Light the Heights follows an initiative set by Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn to shine as many lights on the neighborhood as possible in hopes of drawing out the the murderer who killed four Seminole Heights residents in about a month.
In October, the mayor announced that the city had installed more than 1,000 additional streetlights in the area and donated 82 lights to residents in need of porch lights.
“We’re not leaving until we catch this guy,” said Buckhorn in an Oct. 23 tweet. “but we need you to turn those lights on, we need you to tell us what you see.”
We're not leaving until we catch this guy but we need you to turn those lights on, we need you to tell us what you see.— Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) October 23, 2017
Light the Heights volunteers will be available to assist others in hanging lights around their house. They will also accept decoration donations so that other residents may participate.
"I hope people see that this is a neighborhood that's not scared of one person that's trying to instill fear in everybody and that it's a place that they would want to live, because I feel really lucky to live here," Courtney Bumgarner, a Light the Heights volunteers, told Bay News 9.
According to a Facebook post on the event’s page, most Seminole Heights businesses are participating as donation dropoff locations. The event officially kicks off Dec. 10.
"We want to shed a positive light on our neighborhood and let everybody know that the great, diverse, friendly neighborhood with all the great restaurants that was here before the shootings is still here," said Bumgarner.
Please come out tomorrow to drop-off donations, sign up for a volunteer shift, and grab a brew at one of #SeminoleHeights fine establishments! https://t.co/nQnE51W0E0 #LightTheHeights #SESH #WeAreSeminoleHeights— Courtney Bumgarner (@dawesomebums) November 25, 2017
Police believe that a serial killer is responsible for deaths of four people —Benjamin Mitchell, 22, Monica Hoffa, 32, Anthony Naiboa, 20 and Ronald Felton, 60 — within the span of about a month.
The search for the killer in Seminole Heights has received national attention. FBI and ATF agents have joined forces with the Tampa Police Department to help conduct the investigation.
Buckhorn has commented on the investigation, as well. In an Oct. 23 tweet, he announced, “we won’t stop until this monster is found,” and called the situation “personal” for Tampa police.
For the men and women in the @tampapd this is personal and were not going to stop until we catch this guy— Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) October 23, 2017
On Nov. 16, Florida Gov. Rick Scott directed the Florida Highway Patrol to send additional troopers to the area to assist local law enforcement. Last week, Scott met with Buckhorn and those officers as they patrolled the area.
#FHP Troopers, @fdlepio and @TampaPD all greeted by @FLGovScott and @BobBuckhorn this evening as they prepare for continued patrols in #SeminoleHeights pic.twitter.com/9sDiA8tKun— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) November 22, 2017
There is a $110,000 reward available for information that leads to an arrest or a conviction in the case. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.
