File photo: Tampa was ranked ninth on the list of most sinful cities in the U.S. in a study by WalletHub. Associated Press file photo

Looking to get naughty? You might try checking out these ‘sinful’ Florida cities

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 28, 2017 10:45 AM

Las Vegas is known for being “Sin City,” but three cities in Florida also found themselves on the naughty list in a recent study.

According to a WalletHub study, Orlando was the second most sinful city in the U.S., following No. 1 Las Vegas.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. Surveyors created a “vice index” rating the areas on their wicked ways based on its weighted average across all metrics.

The ratings factor in various statistics like violent crimes per capita, thefts per capita, share of obese adults, drug overdose deaths, teen birth rate, beauty and tanning salons per capita, and high school dropout rate, according to the study.

Orlando’s vice index was 53.11 and Las Vegas measured a 59.53.

Not far behind on the list was Miami, which ranked third most sinful with a vice index of 52.52.

Even Tampa claimed a top 10 spot, coming in at No. 9 on the WalletHub list of most wicked places. It was also found to have the fourth most adult-entertainment establishments per capita behind Las Vegas, Portland, Ore., and Atlanta.

Other Florida cities included in the study:

▪  Fort Lauderdale, 57

▪  Tallahassee, 79

▪  Jacksonville, 83

▪  St. Petersburg, 105

▪  Hialeah, 116

▪  Pembroke Pines, 119

▪  Cape Coral, 141

▪  Port St. Lucie, 178

Source: WalletHub

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

