Missing Florida high school soccer player may be with boys’ coach

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old soccer player from northern Florida.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina was reported missing on Sunday and is believed to have left her home on her own accord. Frisina left behind her cellphone, which she fully erased, and withdrew $200 from an ATM located in St. Mary’s, Ga., later that day, deputies said.
Detectives and school district officials believe she may be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, the head boys soccer coach, possibly traveling in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag #Z04CSC.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Marszalek at (386)-719-2005
@Columbiasheriff Detectives need the public's help in locating a missing 17 year old Caitlyn Frisina. Det D Marszalek at 386-719-2005 pic.twitter.com/h9rTznaf0a— Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) November 26, 2017
Columbia County School District Superintendent Lex Carswell released a statement on Monday, saying the district is cooperating fully with the investigation, and that Rodriguez will be restricted from any contact with students until the investigation is complete.
