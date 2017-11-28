More Videos

  • Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Florida

    A train carrying molten sulfur detailed outside of Lakeland early Monday morning, Nov. 27, 2017.

A train carrying molten sulfur detailed outside of Lakeland early Monday morning, Nov. 27, 2017. Spectrum Bay News 9
A train carrying molten sulfur detailed outside of Lakeland early Monday morning, Nov. 27, 2017. Spectrum Bay News 9

Florida

Cleanup ongoing after train derails, spilling molten sulfur

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 28, 2017 09:12 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Cleanup is still underway after a CSX train carrying molten sulfur derailed in Lakeland early Monday morning.

The train was transporting nearly 200 railcars. Four of them contained molten sulfur, which spilled after the crash and caused Polk County deputies to issue a shelter in place order for about three hours.

Officials hoped the closure at Kathleen Road and Strickland Road would be cleared by Tuesday morning, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports, but efforts are ongoing. Portions of Kathleen Road are still closed.

No one was injured in the crash, but CSX crews are working to remove hazardous material from the area. According to Bay News 9, the train also spilled cooking oil along with the molten sulfur.

Workers are removing those materials from the soil. Officials say there’s no way to tell how long that process will take.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

