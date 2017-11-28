Cleanup ongoing after train derails, spilling molten sulfur

Cleanup is still underway after a CSX train carrying molten sulfur derailed in Lakeland early Monday morning.
The train was transporting nearly 200 railcars. Four of them contained molten sulfur, which spilled after the crash and caused Polk County deputies to issue a shelter in place order for about three hours.
Officials hoped the closure at Kathleen Road and Strickland Road would be cleared by Tuesday morning, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports, but efforts are ongoing. Portions of Kathleen Road are still closed.
No one was injured in the crash, but CSX crews are working to remove hazardous material from the area. According to Bay News 9, the train also spilled cooking oil along with the molten sulfur.
Workers are removing those materials from the soil. Officials say there’s no way to tell how long that process will take.
