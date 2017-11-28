Good Samaritan cares for two kids after their mom crashes car and is arrested. Cops say she saved the day

A Good Samaritan came to the aid of more than just police officers when she stopped at a crash scene over the weekend.
The scene of a suspected drunk driving crash Sunday at McMullen Booth Road south of State Road 590 in Clearwater with a woman and two small children in the vehicle caught the eye of a woman passing by, according to Clearwater police.
As officers investigated the crash and arrested the driver, Kimberly Marvin, Clearwater police officers tried to keep the children, 1 and 2 years old, entertained.
Megan Andrews was driving when she saw the crash scene, along with the children, and pulled over.
She grabbed toys and for the children to play with and got them something to eat with while they waited for their grandmother to arrive, Andrews told WFLA News Channel 8.
Andrews stayed with the officers and children for about an hour and a half, according to police.
Police thanked Andrews for stopping to help entertain the children in a Facebook post Monday.
“I could tell the poor officer needed a hand. Two toddlers!!!! That's (a lot) for one parent, let alone 1 officer in his uniform. Also whatever the circumstances may of been if I was in a bad accident and was unavailable to care for my children I could only hope for the loving officers and a good person to come play and feed my baby girls until family came to relieve them,” Andrews commented on the post. “The officers were wonderful with the kids running and helping them keep warm and occupied. It was a very loving and humble experience for me.”
Marvin was arrested Sunday and charged with drunk driving and two counts of child neglect, according to police.
WFLA reported police found two empty alcoholic beverage containers under the seat of the vehicle Marvin was driving.
“She’s probably going through a lot of pain and a lot of hurt and I hope that she gets the help that she needs,” Andrews said of Marvin to WFLA.
