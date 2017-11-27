Kevin and Michelle Livingston celebrating their eighth anniversary
Kevin and Michelle Livingston celebrating their eighth anniversary Facebook
Kevin and Michelle Livingston celebrating their eighth anniversary Facebook

Florida

This Tampa couple never saw what ended their lives on a holiday drive home

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 27, 2017 08:48 AM

Kevin and Michelle Livingston never saw what killed them Sunday afternoon on an empty West Broward stretch of Interstate 75 miles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s account of the crasht

They never saw why their Ford Expedition wound up in a canal.

The tread on the Expedition’s left rear tire split.

According to FHP, Kevin Livingston couldn’t keep control of the Expedition before it careened into the canal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kevin, 42, and former Fort Lauderdale resident Michelle, 35, died at mile marker 32 on the northbound side of I-75. The couple, headed home to Tampa, celebrated their eighth anniversary in April.

They became South Florida’s fourth and fifth holiday weekend deaths from vehicle that crashed into water.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West

    The Coast Guard and Marathon's Turtle Hospital released a 150-pound Loggerhead Sea Turtle, that was injured during Hurricane Irma and was rehabilitated.

Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West

Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West 0:17

Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West
Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral 0:58

Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral
NTSB investigating crash, aircraft in Halladay crash 0:40

NTSB investigating crash, aircraft in Halladay crash

View More Video