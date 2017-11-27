A CSX train transporting four railcars containing molten sulfur derailed early Monday morning, causing a small fire and leak of hazardous material. A shelter in place notice was issued and lifted three hours later. Officials warn spectators to avoid the area.
Florida

Derailed train leaks hazardous molten sulfur

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 27, 2017 06:45 AM

A train carrying molten sulfur derailed in Lakeland early Monday morning, causing a hazardous leak.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the scene of the derailment around 1:50 a.m., when the crew noticed several of the train’s cars were “rolled over and mangled.” Hazmat crews then began communicating with state officials and CSX to investigate potential leaks, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

CSX officials say nine railcars derailed in the incident. After confirming the molten sulfur leak, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies went door to door to alert residents of the shelter in place notice.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, molten sulfur can form toxic and flammable gases.

No one was injured in the derailment, but a small fire did break out, according to WFLA. Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

No evacuation has been issued, but residents around the area of the crash at Kathleen Road and Strickland Road were asked to remain indoors, shut their windows and turn off air conditioners for about three hours. The shelter in place was lifted around 8:50 a.m., but officials warn spectators to avoid the area.

In a statement released to WFLA, CSX said that the train was traveling from Waycross, Ga., to Winston, Fla., and “comprised three locomotives,” including 120 loaded and 76 empty railcars. Four of those railcars carried molten sulfur.

An investigation involving CSX personnel and contractors is underway to determine the cause of the crash, but officials estimate Kathleen Road will remain closed through rush hour Monday evening.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

