Police use overdose reversal drug for first time

For the first time, a Tampa police officer used an opioid overdose reversal drug to help a person in need.
At about 2 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a possible drug overdose at an East Tampa home, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department.
When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 27-year-old man with an empty syringe laying nearby.
Officer Scott Seely used a nasal spray kit of the opioid overdose effects reversal drug Narcan and gave the man a dose. Seely estimated it took about a minute for the man to regain consciousness and sit up, according to police.
Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived moments later and treated the man.
More than 800 Narcan kits recently were provided to Tampa police, and officers received training on how to use them.
“They are a valuable tool for law enforcement as they find themselves on the front lines in the fight against opioid abuse and drug overdoses,” the agency said in the announcement.
A public health emergency has been declared for the opioid crisis in the state of Florida by Gov. Rick Scott and across the country by President Donald Trump.
