A hole the size of a car opened on this Florida road

Florida

By Sara Nealeigh

November 24, 2017 09:11 AM

A hole the size of a car opened in a Florida road, causing crews to shut down the street until further notice, according to reports.

The hole opened Thursday night on Nature’s Way Boulevard in Valrico, according to WFLA News Channel 8.

Crews have been out since early Friday assessing the hole, which officials told Spectrum Bay News 9 is about the size of a car and 4 to 5 feet deep.

Officials believe a sewer line broke underground, causing the hole to form. Friday morning, crews were using a camera to find where the pipe broke and examine necessary repairs, according to Bay News 9.

The roadway remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, and there was no timetable for when the road would be reopened.

No homes are affected by the hole, which is located in an intersection, WTSP reported.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

