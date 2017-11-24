Florida

Water on every floor, structural damage forces evacuation of apartment complex

By Sara Nealeigh

November 24, 2017 07:47 AM

After heavy rains in the area, 120 people were evacuated from a Daytona Beach apartment complex overnight, according to reports.

The rain caused structural damage to the apartment building’s roof, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Water was left on every floor of the six-story building after the roof collapsed. Officials told WESH that water started leaking into units around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the Overlook Apartments in Daytona Beach and evacuated the residents, the News-Journal reported.

The American Red Cross also responded to help those displaced.

