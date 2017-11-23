Someone shoved a disabled man into oncoming traffic, police said. He didn’t survive.

Rashard Pierce was almost home when a man dressed in all black shoved him.
The 24-year-old had just gotten off the bus when the push sent him directly into the path of an oncoming car zooming down Northeast 135th Street. He didn’t survive. North Miami Police are offering a $3,000 reward for information that could help find his killer.
“We’re treating it as a homicide,” said North Miami Police Commander Rafael Estrugo.
Pierce’s family said the young man was disabled and worked at Goodwill. His sister told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that the shove was “perfectly timed” to send her brother in front of a car.
“He was visually impaired which made it difficult for him to really see. He had a form of autism. So he had his disabilities so we know that that’s what kept him kind of to himself,” Niya Dukes-Louden told the news station. “ For someone to do this to him was cruel.”
One of Pierce’s close friends, Myesha Lyles, said he was funny, sweet and always available for a phone call about anything at all. Lyles, 22, said they met at Lighthouse for the Blind when she was 17.
They hung out all the time — “either I’m at his house or he’s at my house,” she said — and listened to music or watched “Love and Hip Hop.” Their phone conversations would last all night sometimes. But they hadn’t had one in a few weeks because Lyles was swamped in schoolwork. When she heard the news Monday night, Lyles said her first thought was how long it had been since she heard her friend’s voice.
“I wish I would have gave him that call,” she said.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
