Apollo Beach medical marijuana nursery plants first seeds

In about two months, an Apollo Beach business could have its first cannabis plants.
Plants of Ruskin, doing business as Sarasota-based AltMed Florida, has planted seeds to start growing plants, with hopes to start selling marijuana products in March, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. Monday, CEO John Tipton said the company planted more than 600 medical marijuana seeds after the Florida Department of Health granted the company permission to start growing.
It’s one of 13 nurseries in the state granted licenses to grow cannabis, according to Bay News 9.
“We have been approved to begin growing. Once we’re ready for our first harvest, the state has to come back in, re-inspect and give us the authority to begin processing,” Tipton told Bay News 9. “Once we have that authority, then it’s only a few week period between processing and having product for the patients.”
Never miss a local story.
The warehouse where the plants will grow at 5909 U.S. 41 North in Apollo Beach is protected by a barbed wire fence and a guard shack, according to Bay News 9. The seven rooms have 150 lights and could hold up to 1,200 plants, with plans to expand.
The company’s first dispensary will be in Apollo Beach, Bay News 9 reported. Tipton said they are working with Sarasota County for another location and hope to have six locations throughout Florida by the end of next year.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments