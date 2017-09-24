Ravens and Jaguars show unity in reaction to Trump’s comments on anthem protests

More Videos

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:18

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

Pause
Moments from the World Rowing Championships 2:34

Moments from the World Rowing Championships

Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump 4:54

Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump

Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through 0:14

Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through

Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time. 3:29

Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time.

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died

Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico 0:31

Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives

'There were all these ... crisp $100 bills.' 1:32

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy
During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Florida

Ravens and Jaguars show unity in reaction to Trump’s comments on anthem protests

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 11:45 AM

Players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars — and an owner who donated to President Donald Trump’s inauguration fund — locked arms and many knelt during the national anthem before Sunday’s NFL game in London.

The 9:30 a.m. Eastern time contest was the first since Trump stated at a Friday night political rally he wished NFL owners would respond to players kneeling during the anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality with “get that son of a bitch off the field right now.” Trump doubled and tripled down on those statements throughout the weekend on Twitter.

While words from athletes and NFL owners, including Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' defense of the Dolphins who knelt last season, filled media reports, the main curiosity surrounded Sunday’s actions during the Star-Spangled Banner.

According to reporters at the London game, about 25 Baltimore and Jacksonville players took a knee. Many more linked arms.

More Videos

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:18

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

Pause
Moments from the World Rowing Championships 2:34

Moments from the World Rowing Championships

Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump 4:54

Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump

Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through 0:14

Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through

Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time. 3:29

Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time.

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died

Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico 0:31

Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives

'There were all these ... crisp $100 bills.' 1:32

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

  • Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

    President Donald Trump says NFL coaches should fire players who kneel during the National Anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

President Donald Trump says NFL coaches should fire players who kneel during the National Anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

C-SPAN

In the midst of the Jacksonville players was owner Sahid Khan, one of several NFL owners who donated cash to Trump's inauguration.

During the game, Khan released a statement:

“It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for the playing of the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium. I met with our team captains prior to the game to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump and was honored to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem. Our team and our National Football League reflects our nation with diversity coming in many forms -- race, faith, our views and our goals. We have a lot of work to do and we can do it, but comments like the President’s make it harder.

“That’s why it was important for us and, personally, for me to show the world that even though we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”

All of the kneeling players rose for the British national anthem.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Semi full of pumpkins crashes, catches fire on I-75

View More Video