Sinkhole swallows Florida couple’s home

Garry Miller and his wife Ellen saw the cracks in their Apopka home Monday night, but before the sun rose Tuesday they could hear the walls crack and give way as their house fell victim to a sinkhole measuring 25 feet wide and 15 feet deep, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The couple sat safely outside later that morning with friends and family watching as more of the house on West Kelly Park Road where they raised two daughters was swallowed, according to the Sentinel.
Video of a portion of the house disappearing into the sinkhole shows just some of the family’s now lost belongings. Ellen Miller told the Orlando Sentinel she lost her original wedding rings as well.
Flooding that came from Hurricane Irma heightened the chances of sinkholes in the area, according to USA Today.
“We watched it all night and it got bigger and deeper and finally, at 4 in the morning, I saw big deep cracks in the bathroom,” Ellen told Orlando television news station WFTV. “The tub was sinking and the window was coming loose and I said, ‘It’s time to go.’”
Since then, two more “depressions” have opened up in the Apopka area, according to the Sentinel. The latest one opened Friday morning, closing lanes of northbound State Road 429, just south of Kelly Park Road. Another had opened Thursday about a half mile from the Miller’s home, this one measuring 30 feet wide adn 30 feet deep, the Sentinel reported.
