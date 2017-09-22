Sinkhole swallows Florida couple’s home

More Videos 0:14 Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through Pause 2:38 Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare 0:18 Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 3:29 Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time. 1:41 How bots are taking over our lives 4:54 Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump 1:11 School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school 2:07 Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge 2:45 Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma 0:51 Semi full of pumpkins crashes, catches fire on I-75 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Central Florida sinkhole swallows home A homeowner in Apopka, Florida, recorded video of her home on Tuesday as a sinkhole was opening up underneath it. A homeowner in Apopka, Florida, recorded video of her home on Tuesday as a sinkhole was opening up underneath it. Elena Hale via AP

