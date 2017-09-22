Semi carrying pumpkins explodes, closes portion of Interstate 75

A portion of Interstate 75 in Pasco County is blocked Friday morning after a semi truck exploded, according to Bay News 9.
At 4:30 a.m. Friday, the semi truck struck a guard rail on southbound I-75 near State Road 52 in San Antonio and exploded, sparking a fire, according to Bay News 9. Crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames.
The semi truck was carrying a load pumpkins, which burned and spilled into the road.
The 44-year-old woman driving the semi truck was not injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Traffic was rerouted for hours, forced to exit the interstate and re-enter on the other side of State Road 52.
The tractor trailer was traveling south in the outside lane of I-75 when it went into the gore near the exit of State Road 52 and struck the crash attenuator, according to FHP.
The semi traveled several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the outside lane of the interstate and bursting into flames, according to FHP. The driver was able to escape unharmed.
Extensive repairs will need to be done to the roadway, so officials will continue to divert traffic around the crash site via the adjacent construction area, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
