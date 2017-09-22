More Videos

Semi full of pumpkins crashes, catches fire on I-75 0:51

Semi full of pumpkins crashes, catches fire on I-75

Pause
Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:28

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 1:43

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma

Blake Haxton lost his legs, feels lucky to be at World Rowing Championships 0:36

Blake Haxton lost his legs, feels lucky to be at World Rowing Championships

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:18

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico 1:23

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through 0:14

Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:18

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school 1:11

School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school

Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare 2:38

Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare

  • Semi full of pumpkins crashes, catches fire on I-75

    A stretch of Interstate 75 remains blocked Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caught fire in Pasco County. The semi was hauling a truckload of pumpkins.

A stretch of Interstate 75 remains blocked Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caught fire in Pasco County. The semi was hauling a truckload of pumpkins. Bay News 9
A stretch of Interstate 75 remains blocked Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caught fire in Pasco County. The semi was hauling a truckload of pumpkins. Bay News 9

Florida

Semi carrying pumpkins explodes, closes portion of Interstate 75

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 22, 2017 7:36 AM

A portion of Interstate 75 in Pasco County is blocked Friday morning after a semi truck exploded, according to Bay News 9.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, the semi truck struck a guard rail on southbound I-75 near State Road 52 in San Antonio and exploded, sparking a fire, according to Bay News 9. Crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames.

The semi truck was carrying a load pumpkins, which burned and spilled into the road.

The 44-year-old woman driving the semi truck was not injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic was rerouted for hours, forced to exit the interstate and re-enter on the other side of State Road 52.

The tractor trailer was traveling south in the outside lane of I-75 when it went into the gore near the exit of State Road 52 and struck the crash attenuator, according to FHP.

The semi traveled several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the outside lane of the interstate and bursting into flames, according to FHP. The driver was able to escape unharmed.

Extensive repairs will need to be done to the roadway, so officials will continue to divert traffic around the crash site via the adjacent construction area, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Semi full of pumpkins crashes, catches fire on I-75

View More Video