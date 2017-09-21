Man dies after crashing into canal

A Florida man is dead after crashing into a canal off Interstate 95.
A Florida Highway Patrol report says 24-year-old Robert Anthony Ruiz died at the scene Tuesday night.
The crash reports says Ruiz was traveling south on the highway through Pompano Beach when he lost control of his car, crashed through a fence and ended up in a canal. Divers located the vehicle on its roof with Ruiz inside.
Witnesses say Ruiz had been driving recklessly just before the crash. It wasn't immediately known if alcohol was a factor.
No other injuries were reported.
