Florida

Florida panther killed by vehicle; 23rd death this year

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 3:56 AM

BROOKSVILLE, Fla.

An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the male panther's remains were found Saturday in Highlands County. Officials say the panther was 3 years old.

It's the 18th fatal collision this year, out of 23 total panther deaths. Biologists will study the panther's remains.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern United States, but now their habitat mostly is confined to southwest Florida. Only about 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

