Florida

Volunteer group from Missouri helps feed people post-Irma

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 4:06 AM

ESTERO, Fla.

A group working out of a parking lot at the Germain Arena has handed out 20,000 meals of pork, turkey and vegetables a day to residents and first responders in the Florida Keys, Naples, Bonita Springs and other parts of Southwest Florida.

The News-Press reports that the group's called Operation BBQ Relief and it's a Missouri-based band of volunteers that travels to disaster areas to cook and hand out authentic barbecue to large groups who need to eat.

There are no food lines at Germain. The group takes large orders from groups of 50 or more, prepares the food on site and takes care of distribution.

The group was founded in 2011 after tornadoes struck Missouri. It made nearly 400,000 meals after Hurricane Harvey before traveling to Florida.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SeaWorld Orlando nurses baby manatee back to health

SeaWorld Orlando nurses baby manatee back to health 1:08

SeaWorld Orlando nurses baby manatee back to health
Sea turtle hatchling makes its way to the ocean following Hurricane Irma 0:16

Sea turtle hatchling makes its way to the ocean following Hurricane Irma
Irma cleanup is in full swing 1:45

Irma cleanup is in full swing

View More Video