South Florida schools to reopen on Monday

Miami-Dade and Broward counties will reopen schools the first time since before Hurricane Irma threatened to hit South Florida.
The schools in both counties are scheduled to open Monday.
The Miami Herald reports one school in Miami-Dade County still doesn't have power. Air conditioning may work on one part of campus, but not another. Power might blip on and off through the day. Broward officials say power has been restored to all schools there.
As in Broward, Miami-Dade schools will offer not only the free breakfast available to all students, but a free lunch until further notice. All tardies and absences for Monday will be considered excused. Wednesday remains an early release day. Thursday is a teacher planning day, which falls on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
